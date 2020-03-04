Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 08:54 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 09:52 AM BdST
In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus free.
In a statement on Twitter, the aviation authority warned that passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait. The procedure will be put in place from March 8, the Gulf News reports.
At 56, Kuwait has the largest number of infections in the Middle East outside Iran. The Gulf nation did not report any new cases on Tuesday.
Of late, Kuwaiti authorities have instituted a spate of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus, including quarantines and banning visits to prisons for two weeks.
Civil Aviation:Medical Examination for Expats Arriving from Ten Countries to Kuwait pic.twitter.com/FJW9tdmzk9
Civil Aviation:Medical Examination for Expats Arriving from Ten Countries to Kuwait pic.twitter.com/FJW9tdmzk9— الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) March 3, 2020
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus
- US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries
- Four die in clashes between border guards and villagers in Khagrachhari
- Suspect in murder of Noakhali BCL leader Rakib dies in police ‘shootout’
- Two sentenced to death for murder of students in Demra
- UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gets $200m in AIIB loans to increase electricity access
- Sagar-Runi murder: RAB fails to name suspects three years after finding DNA samples
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Five killed as BGB, villagers ‘clash’ in Khagrachhari
- 11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- HC raises question on the legality of 9% interest rate
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens
- India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day