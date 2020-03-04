Home > Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2020 08:54 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 09:52 AM BdST

In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus free.

In a statement on Twitter, the aviation authority warned that passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait. The procedure will be put in place from March 8, the Gulf News reports.

At 56, Kuwait has the largest number of infections in the Middle East outside Iran. The Gulf nation did not report any new cases on Tuesday.

Of late, Kuwaiti authorities have instituted a spate of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus, including quarantines and banning visits to prisons for two weeks.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police probing names, videos in Papia scam

A Kuwaiti boy wears a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Kuwait City on Feb 26. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations

Umrah pilgrims to get money back

US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for 25 countries

Suspect in BCL leader murder dies in ‘gunfight’

BGB, villagers clash in Khagrachhari, 4 dead

2 to die for murder in Demra

AIIB approves $200m for Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.