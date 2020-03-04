Bangladeshi national in Italy infected with coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 04:39 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi national has been infected with the coronavirus in Italy, an official of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research said.
The IEDCR did not disclose more details on the Bangladeshi national.
“In Bangladesh, 103 people were tested so far but no-one was found to be carrying the virus,” IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a regular media briefing on Wednesday.
“Four people have been kept in isolation but they were also found negative in the test,” she added.
“Bangladesh has suspended the visa on arrival for citizens of Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea to combat COVID-19. The citizens of other countries have also been asked to make sure that they do not carry the virus into Bangladesh.”
The IEDCR urged people to avoid travel abroad, asking all migrant workers in the countries with the coronavirus to avoid non-essential trips.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DMP urges media not to spread ‘rumours’ about Papia case
- AL activist hacked to death in Jashore
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus
- US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries
- Four die in clashes between border guards and villagers in Khagrachhari
- Suspect in murder of Noakhali BCL leader Rakib dies in police ‘shootout’
- Two sentenced to death for murder of students in Demra
- UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
- HC raises question on the legality of 9% interest rate
- Five killed as BGB, villagers ‘clash’ in Khagrachhari
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas
- US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries
- India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day