Bangladeshi national in Italy infected with coronavirus

The IEDCR did not disclose more details on the Bangladeshi national.

“In Bangladesh, 103 people were tested so far but no-one was found to be carrying the virus,” IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a regular media briefing on Wednesday.

“Four people have been kept in isolation but they were also found negative in the test,” she added.

“Bangladesh has suspended the visa on arrival for citizens of Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea to combat COVID-19. The citizens of other countries have also been asked to make sure that they do not carry the virus into Bangladesh.”

The IEDCR urged people to avoid travel abroad, asking all migrant workers in the countries with the coronavirus to avoid non-essential trips.