Ambassador asks Bangladesh to revive visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 10:44 PM BdST

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming has urged the government to revive visa-on-arrival services for the nationals of his country.

Bangladesh halted issuing visas on arrival to Chinese nationals amid coronavirus scare earlier in February.

Jiming said on Wednesday China had welcomed the halt on on-arrival-visa as Bangladesh’s decision had been “logical” considering the spread of the virus from China.

Now Bangladesh should revive this visa service as China is successfully dealing with the outbreak, he added.

He was speaking at a news conference at the Padma Bridge Project Office in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Wednesday.

Some Chinese officials of the project were stuck at the epicentre of the outbreak in Hubei province, he said.

Moreover, some Chinese companies related to the largest infrastructure project of Bangladesh also stopped their activities due to the outbreak, “slightly hampering” the project, the ambassador added.

