AL activist hacked to death in Jashore

The incident took place in Mollapara area of Keralkhali village of Sharsha Upazila on Tuesday evening, said Sharsha Police Station OC Ataur Rahman.

The dead man has been identified as Anisur Rahman, 45. He was vying for Nizampur Union No. 4 Ward Awami League presidency.

Anisur was conversing with others in a tea stall in Mollapara when Nasir Uddin attacked him from behind, said Nizampur Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam.

“Nasir attacked Anisur with an axe and a hammer. The assailant managed to flee before the locals could take any action.”

A wounded Anisur was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

“Nasir is known as a criminal. He has recently returned to Bangladesh from abroad after a while,” said Kalam.

It is believed that the murder was committed over a former feud, said OC Ataur, adding, an investigation is underway.