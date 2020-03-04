AL activist hacked to death in Jashore
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 12:08 PM BdST
An Awami League activist has been hacked to death over ‘an old dispute’ in Jashore’s Sharsha, said police.
The incident took place in Mollapara area of Keralkhali village of Sharsha Upazila on Tuesday evening, said Sharsha Police Station OC Ataur Rahman.
Anisur was conversing with others in a tea stall in Mollapara when Nasir Uddin attacked him from behind, said Nizampur Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam.
“Nasir attacked Anisur with an axe and a hammer. The assailant managed to flee before the locals could take any action.”
A wounded Anisur was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
“Nasir is known as a criminal. He has recently returned to Bangladesh from abroad after a while,” said Kalam.
It is believed that the murder was committed over a former feud, said OC Ataur, adding, an investigation is underway.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus
- US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries
- Four die in clashes between border guards and villagers in Khagrachhari
- Suspect in murder of Noakhali BCL leader Rakib dies in police ‘shootout’
- Two sentenced to death for murder of students in Demra
- UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gets $200m in AIIB loans to increase electricity access
- Sagar-Runi murder: RAB fails to name suspects three years after finding DNA samples
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
- Five killed as BGB, villagers ‘clash’ in Khagrachhari
- 11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
- HC raises question on the legality of 9% interest rate
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day