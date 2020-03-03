US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries

The US is providing these funds to the World Health Organisation, other multilateral institutions, and programmes led by USAID's implementing partners, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

These are the first US government funds committed from the pledge of up to $100 million announced by the US Department of State on Feb 7.

“Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can be a threat everywhere, we call on other donors to contribute to the effort to combat COVID-19 as well,” USAID Administrator Mark Green said.