US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2020 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 07:50 PM BdST

The US government has announced a commitment of $37 million in funds for 25 countries, including Bangladesh, affected by the novel coronavirus or at high risk of its spread.

The US is providing these funds to the World Health Organisation, other multilateral institutions, and programmes led by USAID's implementing partners, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

These are the first US government funds committed from the pledge of up to $100 million announced by the US Department of State on Feb 7.

“Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can be a threat everywhere, we call on other donors to contribute to the effort to combat COVID-19 as well,” USAID Administrator Mark Green said.

