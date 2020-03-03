Two die in clashes between border guards and villagers in Khagrachhari
Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 03:56 PM BdST
At least two persons, including a member of the Border Guard Bangladesh, have died in a ‘clash between the BGB and villagers’ in Khagrachhari, said police.
The incident took place at around 12 pm on Tuesday at Gazinagar in Matiranga Upazila, said Matiranga Police Station chief Shamsuddin Bhuiyan.
The dead are Ahammad Ali, 25, and BGB battalion member Md Shaon, 40.
Ali’s father Musa Mia and brother Ali Akbar were also killed in the incident, claimed his family, though police are yet to confirm it.
A group of villagers clashed with the BGB at the Gazinagar checkpoint leaving Ahammad Ali and Shaon dead on the scene, said OC Shamsuddin. Ali was shot but police could not figure out how Shaon died. Details on how the clash originated were sketchy.
Musa Mia was carrying logs in a trolley along with his two sons when the BGB members stopped them at the checkpoint, said Musa’s younger brother Md Ibrahim. The two groups engaged in an altercation, he said.
“At one point, the BGB members opened fire and killed my brother Musa and both nephews,” he said.
“They have taken the bodies of Ahammed Ali and the BGB member to the hospital but the bodies of Musa and Ali Akbar were still lying on the scene,” said Abu Bakar, another brother of Musa.
“I’m sure that three members of a family have been killed,” said Matiranga Municipality Mayor Md Shamsul Haque.
Two villagers -- Mofiz Mia, 50, and Md Hanif, 28, were shot during the fight, said OC Shamsuddin Bhuiyan. They were sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he said.
“We’re trying to contact them and will share the information later,” Shariful Islam, a BGB spokesman, told bdnews24.com.
