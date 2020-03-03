Suspect in murder of Noakhali BCL leader Rakib dies in police ‘shootout’

The shootout took place in Upazila’s Amanullahpur village around 3:45am on Tuesday, said Harun Or Rashid Chowdhury, chief of Begumganj Police Station.



The dead man has been identified as Nazrul Islam, 25, a resident of Abhirampur village in Noakhali.



Nazrul, an activist of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was implicated in three cases, including one over the murder of Rakib, police said.



Rakib, joint general secretary of BCL's Amanullahpur Union unit, and several other activists were injured in an attack carried out by the Shibir activists around 8pm on Sunday.



The injured were taken to Noakhali General Hospital from where Rakib was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The 25-year-old died in the hospital on Monday.



The victim’s mother Shirin Akter filed a case against 25 people, following the incident. Later, a police team conducted a drive at Amanullahpur village to arrest the accused early on Tuesday, OC Harun said.



“Sensing the presence of police, Nazrul and his accomplices opened fire on police forcing them to retaliate. At one point, Nazrul was found lying on the ground with bullet wounds. He was taken to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.”



Six policemen were also wounded in the incident, OC Harun said, adding that a pistol, three bullets, three knives and five cartridge shells were recovered from the scene.



Police also arrested another man, Yusuf, with a firearm from the scene, said Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain.