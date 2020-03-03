Sagar-Runi murder: RAB fails to name suspects three years after finding DNA samples
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 04:06 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has failed to identify two suspected murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi three years after finding their DNA samples over killings that rocked the country eight years ago.
Khandaker Shafiqul Alam, an additional superintendent of police who is investigating the case, submitted a report on the “progress” of investigation to the High Court on Monday following an order.
The RAB had received DNA report from a US laboratory confirming the presence of two suspects at the scene in March 2017.
“The two people could not be identified,” Sarwar Bin Quasem, a spokesman for the elite police unit, told bdnews24.com, citing the latest investigation report submitted to court.
The journalist couple were killed inside their apartment at Dhaka's West Razabazar on Feb 10, 2012. Sagar was a news editor at Maasranga Television, and his wife Runi was a senior reporter with ATN Bangla.
The couple's only child Mahir Sarwar Megh was found in the apartment. The autopsy report said the couple died of wounds inflicted by sharp weapons possibly by amateurs.
The Criminal Investigation Department of Police was first given the responsibility to investigate the case. But, after they had failed to get any leads in two months, the case was transferred to the RAB.
Journalist groups and the family have been expressing frustrations about the failure to identify the killers in so many years.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- Tangail court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry
- 37 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas rescued from traffickers in Cox’s Bazar
- BNP’s Tabith challenges Feb election results in court
- NRC is ‘entirely internal’ to India, says Shringla
- Seven Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootouts with RAB in Teknaf
- Man burnt in Eskaton fire loses battle for life; death toll hits 5
- After factory disaster, Bangladesh made big safety strides. Are the bad days coming back?
- In India, Modi’s policies have lit a fuse
- Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Muhyiddin
Most Read
- NRC is ‘entirely internal’ to India, says Shringla
- After factory disaster, Bangladesh made big safety strides. Are the bad days coming back?
- Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
- Man burnt in Eskaton fire loses battle for life; death toll hits 5
- How does the coronavirus compare to the flu?
- Momen wants Modi to reflect ‘expectations’ of Bangladeshis
- In India, Modi’s policies have lit a fuse
- Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens
- Seven Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootouts with RAB in Teknaf