Sagar-Runi murder: RAB fails to name suspects three years after finding DNA samples

Khandaker Shafiqul Alam, an additional superintendent of police who is investigating the case, submitted a report on the “progress” of investigation to the High Court on Monday following an order.

The RAB had received DNA report from a US laboratory confirming the presence of two suspects at the scene in March 2017.

“The two people could not be identified,” Sarwar Bin Quasem, a spokesman for the elite police unit, told bdnews24.com, citing the latest investigation report submitted to court.

The journalist couple were killed inside their apartment at Dhaka's West Razabazar on Feb 10, 2012. Sagar was a news editor at Maasranga Television, and his wife Runi was a senior reporter with ATN Bangla.

The couple's only child Mahir Sarwar Megh was found in the apartment. The autopsy report said the couple died of wounds inflicted by sharp weapons possibly by amateurs.

Eight suspects were arrested in the case, but the law enforcers have failed to make any headway as five of the arrestees had actually been accused of murder in another case.

The Criminal Investigation Department of Police was first given the responsibility to investigate the case. But, after they had failed to get any leads in two months, the case was transferred to the RAB.

Journalist groups and the family have been expressing frustrations about the failure to identify the killers in so many years.