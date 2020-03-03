Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST
The around 10,000 Bangladeshis who have paid for Umrah visas and tickets will be refunded as Saudi Arabia has suspended entry of pilgrims to prevent coronavirus outbreak.
The Saudi authorities had already started the process to transfer the money, M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, the president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh or HAAB, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Naser said they received a letter from HAAB that said their ticket money would be refunded in a few days.
“We demanded a refund of the rest of the money within 15 working days,” he added.
