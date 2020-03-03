Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus

The Saudi authorities had already started the process to transfer the money, M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, the president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh or HAAB, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Abdullah Al Naser, president of Hajj Passengers and Hajjis Welfare Association, said around 10,000 Bangladeshis had paid Tk 19,400 for pilgrimage visa fees, transportation, hotel bills and insurance. The money excludes the plane fare.

Naser said they received a letter from HAAB that said their ticket money would be refunded in a few days.

“We demanded a refund of the rest of the money within 15 working days,” he added.