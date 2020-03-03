Home > Bangladesh

Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 08:13 PM BdST

The around 10,000 Bangladeshis who have paid for Umrah visas and tickets will be refunded as Saudi Arabia has suspended entry of pilgrims to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

The Saudi authorities had already started the process to transfer the money, M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, the president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh or HAAB, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Abdullah Al Naser, president of Hajj Passengers and Hajjis Welfare Association, said around 10,000 Bangladeshis had paid Tk 19,400 for pilgrimage visa fees, transportation, hotel bills and insurance. The money excludes the plane fare.

Naser said they received a letter from HAAB that said their ticket money would be refunded in a few days.

“We demanded a refund of the rest of the money within 15 working days,” he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Umrah pilgrims to get money back

US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for 25 countries

Suspect in BCL leader murder dies in ‘gunfight’

BGB, villagers clash in Khagrachhari, 4 dead

2 to die for murder in Demra

AIIB approves $200m for Bangladesh

Rohingya refugee children fly improvised kites at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Dec 10, 2017. REUTERS/FILE

UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya refugees

Sagar-Runi murder probe in limbo

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.