Bangladesh gets $200m in AIIB loans to increase electricity access
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 09:58 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 10:01 AM BdST
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, or AIIB, has approved a $200 million loan to Bangladesh to increase access to electricity and improve service efficiency in Dhaka and the country’s western region.
By 2025, the Dhaka and Western Zone Transmission Grid Expansion Project is expected upon completion to reduce the number of annual power outages to 15 (from 60), reduce transmission loss to 2.50 percent (from 2.76 percent) and add 7,440 megavolt-amperes of power transmission capacity, the AIIB said in a statement on Tuesday.
The project, which will lead to the construction of 408 kilometres of transmission lines, will also have a positive environmental impact, reducing average annual carbon dioxide emissions by 455,785 tons.
“AIIB’s investment gives much-needed financing to provide affordable, reliable and modern energy, especially in areas where people lack basic infrastructure,” said DJ Pandian, AIIB vice president and chief investment officer.
“The project will also help the power sector tackle climate change impacts, making the grid more climate-resilient.”
About 22 percent of the population of Bangladesh still lacks access to electricity although the government has implemented various programmes to meet growing demand for power. It is estimated that poor power supply has resulted in about 3 percent loss to Bangladesh’s gross domestic product annually, with significant sums spent on diesel generators for backup.
The project is co-financed with the Asian Development Bank. It is expected to help Bangladesh achieve its target to provide electricity for all by 2021 and supply uninterrupted electricity to industries by 2020.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sagar-Runi murder: RAB fails to name suspects three years after finding DNA samples
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- Tangail court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry
- 37 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas rescued from traffickers in Cox’s Bazar
- BNP’s Tabith challenges Feb election results in court
- NRC is ‘entirely internal’ to India, says Shringla
- Seven Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootouts with RAB in Teknaf
- Man burnt in Eskaton fire loses battle for life; death toll hits 5
- After factory disaster, Bangladesh made big safety strides. Are the bad days coming back?
- In India, Modi’s policies have lit a fuse
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
- NRC is ‘entirely internal’ to India, says Shringla
- After factory disaster, Bangladesh made big safety strides. Are the bad days coming back?
- Man burnt in Eskaton fire loses battle for life; death toll hits 5
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens
- Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
- Border killings don’t go with friendship, Momen says as Shringla insists Indians die too
- CRI’s Young Bangla organising 6th Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7
- Seven Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootouts with RAB in Teknaf
- Six dead of coronavirus in Seattle area, US officials scramble to prepare for more cases