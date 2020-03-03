ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 01:53 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has sought information from The Westin Dhaka in its initial investigation into the assets of Shamima Noor Papia, a disgraced ruling party operative.
She is accused of making a fortune by running high-class escort services at the five-star hotel, helping criminals grab land, trading in drugs and arms, and a series of other crimes.
The ACC sent a letter to Westin on Monday asking the hotel to provide the information within Mar 8, the national anti-graft agency’s spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com.
On Sunday, the agency assigned Deputy Director Shaheen Ara Momtaz with examining the wealth of Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti Sumon.
In the letter to businessman Mohd Noor Ali, the managing director of Unique Hotel and Resorts Limited that runs the hotel franchised by US-based Marriott International, Momtaz sought copies of bills of Papia’s stay and meals, papers on booking and the names used for the booking.
In one of a slew of videos of Papia that have gone viral on social media, Noor Ali, the key owner of the hotel, is caught in a conversation with Papia and some other young women.
Asked whether Papia is a relative of any of the hotel officials, a spokesperson had earlier said, “Our authorities meet many of those who stay at the hotel for a long time. They might have spoken to each other. It’s nothing unusual.”
A screengrab of a video obtained from social media shows Shamima Noor Papia.
The RAB had said they found evidence that Papia had contacts with top politicians, government officials and business people, including those owned or ran the hotel.
Besides Westin, real estate firm DOM-INNO has been asked to provide the ACC with information on Papia.
The couple own two apartments at Rowshan’s DOM-INNO Relievo on Indira Road in the capital’s Farmgate. The RAB had raided the flats after arresting the couple.
“We have kept an eye on the people close to her. Her associates will also be brought to justice,” Bakth said.
Besides receipts of payments made by Papia, the investigators also asked the hotel for security camera footage and other information on her visitors, an official said.
The law enforcers started three cases against her on charges related to counterfeit currencies, illegal arms and drugs.
The investigators are grilling Papia and Sumon in custody in the three cases. Tayeba and Sabbir were remanded in the case over counterfeit currencies.
