Tangail court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 04:46 PM BdST
A Tangail court has sentenced a man to death on charges of beating his wife to death over demand for dowry in 2012.
Judge Khaleda Yasmin of Tangail Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the order on Monday.
The convict has been identified as Ashraful Islam, 27, a resident of Delduar Upazila in Tangail.
Ashraful was present in the court to hear the verdict, said Tangail court police Inspector Tanvir Ahammad.
According to the case dossier, Ashraful killed his wife Saleha over the demand of dowry on Aug 12, 2012.
The victim’s father, Abdus Samad, filed the case against Ashraful a day after the incident.
Police arrested the man and produced him before the court afterwards, said S Akbar Khan, assistant public prosecutor of the tribunal.
