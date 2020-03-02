Home > Bangladesh

Seven Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootouts with RAB in Teknaf

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2020 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST

Seven people, believed to be part of a Rohingya robbery gang, have died in alleged shootouts with RAB in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The incident took place in the hilly area adjacent to Mochni Rohingya camp in Hnila Union of Teknaf Upazila in the early hours of Monday, said RAB-15 Ramu Battalion Deputy Commander Major Md Rabiul Islam.

He could not immediately identify the victims.

A RAB team conducted a raid after being tipped off about the presence of ‘robbers’ in the area, said Major Rabiul. When RAB personnel reached the spot, the robbers opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate, he said.  

“At one point, seven bodies with bullet wounds were found to be lying on the ground. The wounded men were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.”

