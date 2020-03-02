Home > Bangladesh

Man burnt in Eskaton fire loses battle for life; death toll hits 5

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2020 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 10:32 AM BdST

A 39-year-old man burnt in the Dilu Road garage fire has succumbed to his injuries after the deaths of his wife and son in the same blaze.

Shahidul Kirmani Roni passed away while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 6:30am on Monday.

The death toll from the fire in Dhaka’s Eskaton has risen to five.

Roni suffered burns on 43 percent of his body, Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit, told bdnews24.com.

His wife Jannatul Ferdousi, 38, died at the Burn Institute while receiving medical care on Sunday morning. His son AKM Rushdee passed away during the blaze on Thursday morning.

A fire broke out in the garage of a five-storey building in Dhaka’s Dilu Road in the early hours of Thursday.

Three bodies were recovered from the site after the flames were tamed.

