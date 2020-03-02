Hasina receives T-shirt, mug, posters for Joy Bangla concert
Staff correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2020 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 03:05 AM BdST
Organisers have handed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a T-shirt, a mug and posters for the Joy Bangla concert.
Young Bangla, the youth group of the ruling Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information or CRI, is organising the concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka for the sixth year on Mar 7.
The organisation holds the concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic address to a rally at the Racecourse Ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, calling for the Liberation War in 1971.
Young Bangla will soon begin registering visitors online for free at youngbangla.org.
Hundreds of thousands of youths are expected to watch the concert through live streaming online like the previous years as well, CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams said.
The concert will continue from 1pm to 11pm.
Besides their own numbers, they will also sing songs aired by Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.
Holographic shows on Bangabandhu will also be held.
