Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Muhyiddin
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2020 04:51 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 04:52 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated her new Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on his swearing in.
“As you take over, I am extremely happy to convey to you the fullest support of the people and government of Bangladesh,” she said in a message to Muhyiddin on Sunday.
She recalled how Malaysia has remained a “trusted partner” since Bangladesh’s independence.
“Bangladesh is extremely thankful to Malaysia for providing employment opportunities to a huge number of skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh,” Hasina said.
The prime minister also thanked Malaysia for supporting Bangladesh in the Rohingya crisis and urged Muhyiddin to continue pressuring Myanmar to take back the refugees.
Muhyiddin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister earlier in the day after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina receives T-shirt, mug, posters for Joy Bangla concert
- Speaker Shirin cancels New Delhi visit, official cites Mujib Barsha celebrations
- Five die in car cylinder blast in Gopalganj
- IEDCR suggests home quarantine for returnees from countries with coronavirus cases
- Construction sites morph into mosquito breeding grounds
- Woman burnt in Eskaton garage fire succumbs to injuries as death toll rises to four
- Man killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka's Shyamoli
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Five dead as truck hits passenger vehicle in Netrokona
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Gatherings banned, travel restricted as coronavirus cases grow worldwide
- Washington state declares emergency amid coronavirus death, illnesses at nursing facility
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Woman burnt in Eskaton garage fire succumbs to injuries as death toll rises to four
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to their biggest ODI win against Zimbabwe
- First coronavirus death in US reported in Washington state
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens