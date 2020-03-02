Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Muhyiddin

“As you take over, I am extremely happy to convey to you the fullest support of the people and government of Bangladesh,” she said in a message to Muhyiddin on Sunday.

She recalled how Malaysia has remained a “trusted partner” since Bangladesh’s independence.

“Bangladesh is extremely thankful to Malaysia for providing employment opportunities to a huge number of skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh,” Hasina said.

She invited Muhyiddin to 100 Years of Mujib, the celebrations over the centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister also thanked Malaysia for supporting Bangladesh in the Rohingya crisis and urged Muhyiddin to continue pressuring Myanmar to take back the refugees.

Muhyiddin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister earlier in the day after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.