BNP’s Tabith challenges Feb election results in court
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST
Tabith Awal, the defeated BNP candidate for Dhaka North mayor, has filed a petition to the electoral tribunal challenging the results in the Feb 1 election.
Advocate AKM Ehsanur Rahman submitted the petition to the court of Dhaka's Joint District Judge Utpal Bhattacharya on Monday.
“We have filed a petition with all evidence following the irregularities and frauds in the Dhaka city polls,” Ehsanur told bdnews24.com.
“We sought the cancellation of the gazette naming Atiqul Islam as the mayor of the Dhaka North. We also demanded a fresh election.”
Earlier, Tabith went to court on Sunday to file the petition but he was asked to appear on Monday.
“A petition with 484-page papers has been submitted. At least 41 witnesses have been named in the petition,” Ehsanur said.
“The petition has been accepted by the court but the date for a hearing has not been fixed yet.”
Atiqul, backed by the ruling Awami League, beat Tabith by a margin of 183,050 votes to be re-elected to Dhaka North as its mayor.
The EC published a gazette naming the newly elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka city corporations on Feb 4. In line with the election law, Tuesday is the last day to challenge the results in court.
