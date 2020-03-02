Home > Bangladesh

37 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas rescued from traffickers in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 03:28 PM BdST

Police have rescued 37 Rohingya refugees from being smuggled to Malaysia by sea in Cox’s Bazar.

Three suspected human traffickers were also detained in the process, the law enforcers said.

The refugees were rescued from Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive area in Ramu Upazila on Monday, said SI Atik Ullah of Himchhari police outpost.

Police identified the agents as residents of different refugee camps in Teknaf and Ukhia but could not provide further details about them.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near the coast, said SI Atik. Sensing the presence of police, some of the traffickers fled the scene. Three of them, including the Rohingyas, were chased down by the police afterwards, he said.

Preparations are underway to file cases against the detained smugglers, Atik said. 

