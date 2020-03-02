37 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas rescued from traffickers in Cox’s Bazar

Three suspected human traffickers were also detained in the process, the law enforcers said.

The refugees were rescued from Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive area in Ramu Upazila on Monday, said SI Atik Ullah of Himchhari police outpost.

Police identified the agents as residents of different refugee camps in Teknaf and Ukhia but could not provide further details about them.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near the coast, said SI Atik. Sensing the presence of police, some of the traffickers fled the scene. Three of them, including the Rohingyas, were chased down by the police afterwards, he said.

Preparations are underway to file cases against the detained smugglers, Atik said.