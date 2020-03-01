Woman burnt in Eskaton garage fire succumbs to injuries as death toll rises to four

Jannatul Ferdousi, 38, passed away while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 9:35am on Sunday.



She suffered burns on 95 percent of her body, Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit, told bdnews24.com.



Her husband Shahidul Kirmani Roni, 45, is still at the hospital with 43 percent of his body burnt.



The fire broke out in the garage of a five-storey building in Dhaka’s Dilu Road in the early hours of Thursday.



Three bodies, including that of Jannatul’s son ‘Rushdee’, were recovered from the site after the flames were tamed.