Woman burnt in Eskaton garage fire succumbs to injuries as death toll rises to four

  Senior Correspondent,  বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম

Published: 01 Mar 2020 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 01:36 PM BdST

A woman who suffered burns in a garage fire in Dhaka’s Eskaton has succumbed to her injuries in hospital after losing her son in the tragedy. It takes the death toll from the incident to four.

Jannatul Ferdousi, 38, passed away while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 9:35am on Sunday.  
 
She suffered burns on 95 percent of her body, Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit, told bdnews24.com.
 
Her husband Shahidul Kirmani Roni, 45, is still at the hospital with 43 percent of his body burnt.


The fire broke out in the garage of a five-storey building in Dhaka’s Dilu Road in the early hours of Thursday.
 
Three bodies, including that of Jannatul’s son ‘Rushdee’, were recovered from the site after the flames were tamed.

