Speaker Shirin Sharmin to reschedule Delhi visit

She postponed the visit on Sunday, a day before she was to begin the tour, citing preparations for 100 Years of Mujib, the celebrations over centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She has duties to perform ahead of the start of the celebrations on Mar 17 and a special parliament session on Mar 22-23, the Parliament Secretariat said in a statement.

She was scheduled to lead a nine-strong delegation to New Delhi on Monday at the invitation of Om Birla, the speaker of India’s Lok Sabha, and speakers of the state assemblies or Rajya Sabha.

Tarique Mahmud, a spokesman for the Parliament Secretariat, told bdnews24.com that a new schedule of the visit would be announced after Mar 26 Independence Day.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had cancelled their tours to India amid violent protests over a citizenship law in the country’s northeast. Similar protests over the law in New Delhi were followed by deadly Hindu-Muslim clashes last week.