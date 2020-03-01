Man killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka's Shyamoli

The incident took place near the DNCC Wonderland (Shishu Mela) amusement park in the early hours of Sunday, said RAB-2's Superintendent of Police Mohiuddin Faruki.

The RAB could not identify the dead man immediately but it is believed that he was approximately 45-years-old.

“A RAB patrol team was conducting a search near Shishu Mela when four men alighted from an auto-rickshaw and opened fire on them, prompting a retaliation from the law enforcers,” said Mohiuddin.

One of the assailants was shot in the ensuing gunfight while the others fled the scene, according to the elite police unit.

The wounded man was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The authorities believe that the shooters were members of a gang who mugged people using the auto-rickshaw, he said.

A pistol and three rounds of bullets were recovered from the spot, said Mohiuddin.