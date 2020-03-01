Man killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka's Shyamoli
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 11:22 AM BdST
A man has died in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Dhaka’s Shyamoli.
The incident took place near the DNCC Wonderland (Shishu Mela) amusement park in the early hours of Sunday, said RAB-2's Superintendent of Police Mohiuddin Faruki.
The RAB could not identify the dead man immediately but it is believed that he was approximately 45-years-old.
“A RAB patrol team was conducting a search near Shishu Mela when four men alighted from an auto-rickshaw and opened fire on them, prompting a retaliation from the law enforcers,” said Mohiuddin.
One of the assailants was shot in the ensuing gunfight while the others fled the scene, according to the elite police unit.
The wounded man was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The authorities believe that the shooters were members of a gang who mugged people using the auto-rickshaw, he said.
A pistol and three rounds of bullets were recovered from the spot, said Mohiuddin.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka's Shyamoli
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Five dead as truck hits passenger vehicle in Netrokona
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
- Two Bangladeshi nationals recover from coronavirus in Singapore
- Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls
- Six killed after car crashes into tree in Rajshahi
- Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
- Three killed as picnic bus falls into ditch in Cumilla
- Two policemen injured in Chattogram explosion, bomb squad called in
Most Read
- Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister Muhyiddin is named PM
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
- US strikes deal with Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
- Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls
- Two Bangladeshi nationals recover from coronavirus in Singapore
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Seven killed after car crashes into tree in Rajshahi
- First coronavirus death in US reported in Washington state