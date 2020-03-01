Home > Bangladesh

Five die in car cylinder blast in Gopalganj

  Gopalganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2020 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 06:09 PM BdST

Five people have died in a car cylinder explosion after the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Gopalganj’s Maksudpur Upazila.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Upazila’s Dignagar area around 3:30pm on Sunday. 

The crash victims could not be identified immediately.
 
“A car from Kuakata was heading to Dhaka when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The gas cylinder in the car exploded igniting a fire,” said Md Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.
 
“Three people died on the spot. Two others died while undergoing treatment at Bhanga Upazila Heath Complex.”

 

