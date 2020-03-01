Five die in car cylinder blast in Gopalganj

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Upazila’s Dignagar area around 3:30pm on Sunday.



The crash victims could not be identified immediately.



“A car from Kuakata was heading to Dhaka when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The gas cylinder in the car exploded igniting a fire,” said Md Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.



“Three people died on the spot. Two others died while undergoing treatment at Bhanga Upazila Heath Complex.”