Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
Published: 29 Feb 2020 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 01:05 PM BdST
A woman has died after falling off a rickshaw during an attempted robbery in Dhaka's Mugda.
The incident occurred near the Mugda stadium around 5:45am on Saturday, according to the police.
The victim, identified as Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, fell on the road and sustained fatal injuries to her head when a mugger in a car, forcibly tugged at her bag.
She was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Lipi and her husband Golam Kibria were residents of Sylhet, who had come to visit relatives in Dhaka on Feb 24. They were on their way to Kamalapur Railway Station to catch an early morning train back to Sylhet when tragedy struck.
According to Mugda Police OC Pralay Kumar Saha, Lipi was on the rickshaw with her elder son Shahriar Rinki, 15, while her husband and their daughter, Tamisa Binte Kibria, 6, were on another one.
"As they headed towards the Mugda stadium, a mugger from inside a white car snatched her bag. Lipi fell off the rickshaw with her bag and suffered head injuries."
A police patrol was near the scene, said OC Pralay, adding, "At first, police thought it was a road accident but the woman told them about the robbery. She was initially taken to Mugda General Hospital before being transferred to DMCH."
She later died from the injuries to her head, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH's police outpost.
Police have launched a hunt for the muggers, said OC Pralay.
