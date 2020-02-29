Three killed as picnic bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Upazila's Jinglatoli area around 7am on Saturday, according to police.



The passengers onboard the bus operated by Khadija VIP Coach Service were returning to Dhaka from a picnic in Cox's Bazar.



"The bus was being driven recklessly. when it hit a pedestrian in Jinglatoli before swerving off the road and crashing into a ditch," said Daudkandi Highway Police OC Abdullah Al Mamun.



Five people were rushed to Daudkandi and Gouripur health complexes in critical condition.



There, two bus passengers, Keraniganj-resident Shafiqul Islam and Munshiganj's Ramzan Ali, and the passerby, identified as Daudkandi-native Shahid Molla, died.