Three killed as picnic bus falls into ditch in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Feb 2020 09:57 AM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 10:16 AM BdST
Three people have been killed after a picnic bus veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Upazila's Jinglatoli area around 7am on Saturday, according to police.
The passengers onboard the bus operated by Khadija VIP Coach Service were returning to Dhaka from a picnic in Cox's Bazar.
"The bus was being driven recklessly. when it hit a pedestrian in Jinglatoli before swerving off the road and crashing into a ditch," said Daudkandi Highway Police OC Abdullah Al Mamun.
Five people were rushed to Daudkandi and Gouripur health complexes in critical condition.
There, two bus passengers, Keraniganj-resident Shafiqul Islam and Munshiganj's Ramzan Ali, and the passerby, identified as Daudkandi-native Shahid Molla, died.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed as picnic bus falls into ditch in Cumilla
- Two policemen injured in Chattogram explosion, bomb squad called in
- CRI’s Young Bangla organising 6th Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7
- Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
- Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- Two suspected robbers die in Feni ‘gunfight’
- Elderly woman with walking disability dies in Mohammadpur home fire
- Wanted robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- Head-on collision between truck and covered-van kills 2 in Pabna
Most Read
- WHO raises global risk of coronavirus from 'high' to 'very high'
- Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
- Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Most coronavirus cases are mild. That’s good and bad news
- Visva-Bharati teachers pledge support for Bangladeshi girl facing deportation in India
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
- A Delhi neighbourhood divided by a highway and now hatred