Three killed as picnic bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Feb 2020 09:57 AM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 10:16 AM BdST

Three people have been killed after a picnic bus veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch  in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Upazila's Jinglatoli area around 7am on Saturday, according to police.

The passengers onboard the bus operated by Khadija VIP Coach Service were returning to Dhaka from a picnic in Cox's Bazar.

"The bus was being driven recklessly. when it hit a pedestrian in Jinglatoli before swerving off the road and crashing into a ditch," said Daudkandi Highway Police OC Abdullah Al Mamun.

Five people were rushed to Daudkandi and Gouripur health complexes in critical condition.

There, two bus passengers, Keraniganj-resident Shafiqul Islam and Munshiganj's Ramzan Ali, and the passerby, identified as Daudkandi-native Shahid Molla, died.

