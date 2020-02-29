Six killed after car crashes into tree in Rajshahi
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Feb 2020 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 02:44 PM BdST
Six people have been killed after a car slammed into a tree in Rajshahi's Godabari Upazila.
The accident took place on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj road in Upazila’s Kadirpur around 12:30pm on Saturday, according to the police.
But the victims of the crash could not be identified immediately.
“A car from Rajshahi was heading to Godabari when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. Three people died on the spot,” said Godabari Police OC Khairul Islam.
“A fire service rushed to the scene immediately after the incident. They handed over the bodies to police,” said Ataur Rahman, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence’s central control room.
