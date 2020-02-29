Six killed after car crashes into tree in Rajshahi

The accident took place on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj road in Upazila’s Kadirpur around 12:30pm on Saturday, according to the police.

But the victims of the crash could not be identified immediately.

“A car from Rajshahi was heading to Godabari when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. Three people died on the spot,” said Godabari Police OC Khairul Islam.

Fire service personnel with the help of a few locals rescued four injured passengers, including a child, from the wreckage. They were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared three of them dead.

“A fire service rushed to the scene immediately after the incident. They handed over the bodies to police,” said Ataur Rahman, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence’s central control room.