Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls

Voting for the bar association's executive council for 2020-21 was held from Feb 26-27 before the results were announced on Saturday.



Advocate Md Iqbal Hossain has been elected president while Hossain Ali Khan Hasan will serve as general secretary.



Members of the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel) also bagged eight other posts in the election on Saturday.



Lawyers from the pro-Awami League panel, however, won a majority of the 23 posts, including eight secretarial ones.