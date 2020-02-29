Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Feb 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 03:39 PM BdST
BNP-backed lawyers have clinched the posts of president and general secretary in the polls to the Dhaka Bar Association.
Voting for the bar association's executive council for 2020-21 was held from Feb 26-27 before the results were announced on Saturday.
Advocate Md Iqbal Hossain has been elected president while Hossain Ali Khan Hasan will serve as general secretary.
Members of the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel) also bagged eight other posts in the election on Saturday.
Lawyers from the pro-Awami League panel, however, won a majority of the 23 posts, including eight secretarial ones.
