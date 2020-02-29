Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari

The authorities shut the Golden Timing Manufacturing Limited factory with around 2,400 workers after the patients were admitted to the Nilphamari Modern General Hospital on Saturday.

They all showed the same symptoms, said Md Mejbahul Hasan Chowdhury, an assistant director at the hospital. “This psychological condition is not rare.”

Chowdhury described the condition as mass hysteria, a sudden outbreak affecting a group of persons, characterised by excitement or anxiety, irrational behaviour or beliefs, or inexplicable symptoms of illness.

He hoped the patients would be able to recover and return home by Sunday.

Rumours spread in the town that the hospitalised workers were infected with the coronavirus. Some panicked patients left the hospital as well.

“They returned after being assured that it was not the coronavirus,” Chowdhury said.

Golden Timing is a unit of Evergreen Products BD Ltd, which is owned by a Chinese national, officials said.

Md Ferdous Alam, deputy general manager at Evergreen Products, said the workers were not seriously ill. “We arranged their treatment and shut the factory.”

Alam also said the factory does not use any chemical that can cause illness.

Sima Rani, 20, and Nipa Roy, 19, were among the first affected by mass hysteria on the floor of 800 workers, and complained of headache. They said they had also vomited and fainted.

“I feel much better now after treatment,” Nipa Roy said.

Another worker, Hasina Begum, 20, said all the workers left the factory out of panic as some of them fell ill.

The government’s disease control agency IEDCR has warned against spreading rumours about the coronavirus, especially on social media. Rumours will jeopardise efforts to prevent an outbreak in Bangladesh, the IEDCR says.

The authorities in Tangail forcefully hospitalised a returnee from Singapore on Feb 16 even though he did not show symptoms as fears of the coronavirus deepened following infections of five Bangladeshis in the city state.

A woman in Satkhira died of a heart attack on Feb 11 reportedly after she panicked on rumours that her son had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.