Five dead as truck hits passenger vehicle in Netrokona

Two of the victims died on the spot when the sand-laden truck hit the passenger vehicle locally called “Molom Gari” at Shantipur on the Shyamganj-Durgapur road around 8:30pm on Saturday, police said.

The three others died at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said Mizanur Rahman, chief of Durgapur Police.

Some of the passengers were SSC candidates who came from Mymensingh to visit Garo Hill, according to the police officer.

Ashraful Alam, an additional superintendent of police, said he was on his way to the accident site.