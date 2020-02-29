Five dead as truck hits passenger vehicle in Netrokona
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Feb 2020 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 11:07 PM BdST
A truck has rammed a small passenger vehicle, killing at least five people and injuring 15 others in Netrokona’s Durgapur.
Two of the victims died on the spot when the sand-laden truck hit the passenger vehicle locally called “Molom Gari” at Shantipur on the Shyamganj-Durgapur road around 8:30pm on Saturday, police said.
The three others died at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said Mizanur Rahman, chief of Durgapur Police.
Some of the passengers were SSC candidates who came from Mymensingh to visit Garo Hill, according to the police officer.
Ashraful Alam, an additional superintendent of police, said he was on his way to the accident site.
