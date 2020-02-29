CRI’s Young Bangla organising 6th Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Feb 2020 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 01:12 AM BdST
Young Bangla, the youth front of the Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information or CRI, is organising the sixth edition of the Joy Bangla Concert in Dhaka on Mar 7.
The organisation holds the concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic address to a rally at the Racecourse Ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, calling for the Liberation War in 1971.
It also comes 10 days before Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, which is the centenary this year.
Young Bangla will start registering visitors online for free soon at youngbangla.org. The venue will be the Army Stadium.
The concert will continue from 1pm to 11pm.
The participants will include F Minor, Vikings, AvoidRafa, Cryptic Fate, Lalon, Shunyo, Arbovirus, Chirkut, Nemesis, Fuad and Friends and Minar Rahman.
Besides their own numbers, they will also perform songs aired by Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.
Holographic shows on Bangabandhu will also be held.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
- Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- Two suspected robbers die in Feni ‘gunfight’
- Elderly woman with walking disability dies in Mohammadpur home fire
- Wanted robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- Head-on collision between truck and covered-van kills 2 in Pabna
- Cambodia assures Bangladesh of support on Rohingya repatriation
- Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case
Most Read
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Most coronavirus cases are mild. That’s good and bad news
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Amid Delhi's blood-letting, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood
- Battling for his own life, a Hindu man is happy to have saved Muslims in New Delhi
- Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- Stocks take dive not seen since 2011 over virus crisis
- Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
- Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh