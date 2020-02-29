CRI’s Young Bangla organising 6th Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7

The organisation holds the concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic address to a rally at the Racecourse Ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, calling for the Liberation War in 1971.

It also comes 10 days before Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, which is the centenary this year.

Young Bangla will start registering visitors online for free soon at youngbangla.org. The venue will be the Army Stadium.

Hundreds of thousands of youths are expected to watch the concert through live streaming online like the previous years as well, CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams said.

The concert will continue from 1pm to 11pm.

The participants will include F Minor, Vikings, AvoidRafa, Cryptic Fate, Lalon, Shunyo, Arbovirus, Chirkut, Nemesis, Fuad and Friends and Minar Rahman.

Besides their own numbers, they will also perform songs aired by Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.

Holographic shows on Bangabandhu will also be held.