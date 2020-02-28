Home > Bangladesh

Two suspected robbers die in Feni ‘gunfight’

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Feb 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 01:09 PM BdST

Two suspected robbers have died in an alleged gunfight between two gangs in Feni's Sonagazi Upazila, said police.

The incident took place in the Upazila's Uttar Mangalkandi village around 3am on Friday, within 24 hours of a meeting between law enforcement and public representatives to curb the crimes in the area, said Sonagazi Police Station OC Moinuddin Ahmed.

Informed of the matter, a police patrol went to the scene of the shooting and found two men lying on the ground with bullet wounds. They were subsequently rushed to the Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

Police are yet to identified the dead men.

“The incident may have occurred between two gangs vying for territorial dominance. The dead may have been members of a robbery gang. Police recovered two guns and a round of bullets from the scene,” the OC said.

Crime has escalated in Sonagazi in recent times, prompting the police to hold a meeting with the local union parishad chairmen on Wednesday night. OC Moinuddin urged public representatives to work together with law enforcement to curb crimes in the area.

