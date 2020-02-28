Head-on collision between truck and covered-van kills 2 in Pabna

The incident occured on the Pabna-Dhaka Highway in Ataikula Thana's Madhupur around 5:30am on Friday, said Sergeant Aminul Islam of Pabna Highway Police.

The dead have been identified as Abdul Hamid, 40, and Babu Hossain, 50.

A group of small traders were heading to Pabna's Hazirhat in a truck when the vehicle crashed into a covered-van travelling in the opposite direction, said Pabna Fire Service Station's Assistant Director Dulal Mia.

"Abdul Hamid died on the spot. Four others were rescued from the scene and sent to Pabna General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Babu dead."

The injured were identified as Sharif Hossain, 30, Abdul Latif, 40, and Nazir Hossain, 30.

Among them, Sharif and Latif were transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital after their condition deteriorated, according to the fire service official.