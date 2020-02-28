Elderly woman with walking disability dies in Mohammadpur home fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 01:06 PM BdST
An elderly woman with a walking disability has been burnt to death after a fire swept through a home in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.
The fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building with the holding no. 13/G in Bashbari around 9am on Friday, according to fire service's Deputy Assistant Director Bazlur Rashid.
The victim was identified only as 'Mabia', a 60-year-old who had long been crippled by an inability to walk.
The woman had two electrically-powered medical devices attached to her bed, said Bazlur, adding, "The fire was sparked by a short-circuit in one of the machines."
"Informed of the matter, fire service personnel reached the house at 9am. But neighbours had already put out the fire by the time they arrived."
The fire destroyed several objects in two rooms of the house, according to the fire service.
Mabia's husband Param Ali said the medical equipment were fitted to her bed for therapeutical purposes as per the recommendation of doctors.
"I went down for a cup of tea. My daughter-in-law was in the house but by the time I got back, it was too late."
According to the woman's grandson Jahed Ali, everyone scurried out of the house when the fire erupted. But his grandmother was unable to do so.
