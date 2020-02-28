Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
Shahidul Islam, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2020 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 08:16 PM BdST
The government is loosening rules allowing use of drones for research, survey, photography, movie-making, feasibility studies and entertainment.
The civil aviation and tourism ministry has taken opinions from stakeholders after drafting the guidelines on registering and flying unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs.
Joint Secretary to the civil aviation ministry Jnanendra Nath Sarker told bdnews24.com the draft will be finalised next week.
The ministry will gazette it after getting the cabinet’s go-ahead, he added.
To fly drones three and a half kilometres away from the airports and KPIs, the maximum altitude will be 100 feet.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB’s permission will be required in all other cases. For drones weighing over 7kg, the importers will need permission from the defence ministry.
Anyone will be able to operate drones for entertainment.
For other purposes, the operator will have to be at least 18 years old and has a minimum educational qualification of SSC.
Those found in breach of the rules will face punishment and fines under related laws.
Read the Story in Bangla: ড্রোন ওড়ানো সহজ হচ্ছে
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- Two suspected robbers die in Feni ‘gunfight’
- Elderly woman with walking disability dies in Mohammadpur home fire
- Wanted robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- Head-on collision between truck and covered-van kills 2 in Pabna
- Cambodia assures Bangladesh of support on Rohingya repatriation
- Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
Most Read
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- Most coronavirus cases are mild. That’s good and bad news
- Amid Delhi's blood-letting, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood
- Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Battling for his own life, a Hindu man is happy to have saved Muslims in New Delhi
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%