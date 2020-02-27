Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR

Addressing the matter at a media briefing on Thursday, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said the minister went to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with a different flu strain.

"The textiles and jute minister isn't infected with the coronavirus. Based on the information we received from BSMMU, he went to the hospital with a different illness."

Pressed on the type of illness the minister was suffering from, Flora said,"The virus in question is called 229-E, which is responsible for the common flu or cold and is prevalent in our country."

The virus does not require any separate treatment or isolation measures, she said, adding, "This is nothing to be fearful or concerned about."

Gazi has been admitted to the hospital's Cabin Block after undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital for a couple of days prior, said Saikat Haldar, a spokesman of the textiles and jute ministry.

"He is healthy now. He spoke to me from the hospital today. He isn't suffering from any major condition."