Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 03:07 PM BdST
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR has dispelled rumours that Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi had contracted the novel coronavirus infection.
Addressing the matter at a media briefing on Thursday, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said the minister went to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with a different flu strain.
"The textiles and jute minister isn't infected with the coronavirus. Based on the information we received from BSMMU, he went to the hospital with a different illness."
Pressed on the type of illness the minister was suffering from, Flora said,"The virus in question is called 229-E, which is responsible for the common flu or cold and is prevalent in our country."
The virus does not require any separate treatment or isolation measures, she said, adding, "This is nothing to be fearful or concerned about."
Gazi has been admitted to the hospital's Cabin Block after undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital for a couple of days prior, said Saikat Haldar, a spokesman of the textiles and jute ministry.
"He is healthy now. He spoke to me from the hospital today. He isn't suffering from any major condition."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
- Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors
- Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's flat burgled
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday
- No need to divide disciplines at SSC level: PM
- High Court bans two books for ‘hurting religious sentiment’
- President Hamid leaves Dhaka on 11-day visit to Uruguay, UK
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan
- India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon