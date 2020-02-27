Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh

He has replaced Kanbar Hossein-Bor, who had been working in this capacity since 2018.

The UK government announced the appointment of Patel in a statement on Thursday.

Prior to his appointment he had been the UK government’s Counter Terrorism and Extremism Coordinator for Europe, based in Brussels.

Since joining the Foreign Office in 2007 he has held positions in the National Security, Middle-East and North Africa and Consular Directorates, as well as being posted to Baghdad, Iraq as Political Counsellor.

Javed’s career before arriving at the Foreign Office involved roles in the Home Office, including the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, and regional government.

His expertise is predominantly in national security, but he also has a keen interest in public diplomacy, trade and climate change.

Elaborating the role of deputy high commissioners the statement said: “In some countries, the Deputy High Commissioner leads a subordinate office to the High Commission in another major city.”

“The Deputy High Commissioner fulfils a similar role to a Consul General, representing the UK government and typically responsible for consular, visa and trade activities in their city or region,” it added.

In a video statement posted on the Facebook page of the British High Commission in Dhaka, Patel said: “I am very delighted to joining the high commission officially today. I am looking forward to building our relationship with Bangladeshi people.”

Bor, who had arrived in the UK as a child refugee at the age of seven, was appointed the deputy high commissioner in January, 2018. His parents were Iranian refugees who fled to the UK to avoid persecution.