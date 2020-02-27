Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 09:40 PM BdST
Britain has named Javed Patel as its new deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh.
He has replaced Kanbar Hossein-Bor, who had been working in this capacity since 2018.
The UK government announced the appointment of Patel in a statement on Thursday.
Prior to his appointment he had been the UK government’s Counter Terrorism and Extremism Coordinator for Europe, based in Brussels.
Since joining the Foreign Office in 2007 he has held positions in the National Security, Middle-East and North Africa and Consular Directorates, as well as being posted to Baghdad, Iraq as Political Counsellor.
Javed’s career before arriving at the Foreign Office involved roles in the Home Office, including the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, and regional government.
His expertise is predominantly in national security, but he also has a keen interest in public diplomacy, trade and climate change.
Elaborating the role of deputy high commissioners the statement said: “In some countries, the Deputy High Commissioner leads a subordinate office to the High Commission in another major city.”
“The Deputy High Commissioner fulfils a similar role to a Consul General, representing the UK government and typically responsible for consular, visa and trade activities in their city or region,” it added.
In a video statement posted on the Facebook page of the British High Commission in Dhaka, Patel said: “I am very delighted to joining the high commission officially today. I am looking forward to building our relationship with Bangladeshi people.”
Bor, who had arrived in the UK as a child refugee at the age of seven, was appointed the deputy high commissioner in January, 2018. His parents were Iranian refugees who fled to the UK to avoid persecution.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
- Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
- Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors
- Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's flat burgled
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Saudi Arabia places temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests