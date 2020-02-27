India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan

A special Indian Air Force with the Bangladeshis onboard landed in Delhi on Thursday morning, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Bangladeshi citizens along with the other evacuees will be quarantined in special facilities in the suburbs of Delhi, the Indian mission said in a Facebook post.

The evacuees include 76 Indians and 36 nationals from seven countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Twitter.

The IAF flight also delivered a 'consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief' for coronavirus victims in Wuhan, he tweeted.

Another Air India flight landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Jaishankar confirmed.