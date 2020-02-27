India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:37 AM BdST
A group of 23 Bangladeshi nationals have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus, with the help of the Indian government.
A special Indian Air Force with the Bangladeshis onboard landed in Delhi on Thursday morning, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
The Bangladeshi citizens along with the other evacuees will be quarantined in special facilities in the suburbs of Delhi, the Indian mission said in a Facebook post.
The IAF flight also delivered a 'consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief' for coronavirus victims in Wuhan, he tweeted.
Another Air India flight landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Jaishankar confirmed.
On its return from Wuhan, the IAF flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by Chinese government.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 27, 2020
