Home > Bangladesh

India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:37 AM BdST

A group of 23 Bangladeshi nationals have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus, with the help of the Indian government.

A special Indian Air Force with the Bangladeshis onboard landed in Delhi on Thursday morning, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Bangladeshi citizens along with the other evacuees will be quarantined in special facilities in the suburbs of Delhi, the Indian mission said in a Facebook post.

The evacuees include 76 Indians and 36 nationals from seven countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Twitter.

The IAF flight also delivered a 'consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief' for coronavirus victims in Wuhan, he tweeted.

Another Air India flight landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Jaishankar confirmed.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Three die in Eskaton fire

Photo: The Westin Dhaka

Scandal circles Westin as RAB to probe Papia links

New mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday

No need to divide disciplines at SSC level: PM

2 women die in Dhaka crash

Hamid leaves for Uruguay, UK

HC bans two books for 'hurting religious beliefs'

2 bike riders die in Demra crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.