Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the new mayors and councillors of Dhaka North and Dhaka South to ensure equal services for all citizens and alleviate their sufferings by controlling the mosquito menace.

Hasina made the call while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected public representatives on Thursday.

The prime minister urged the mayors to lessen the troubles facing the residents of Dhaka. “Sometimes you confront multiple problems at the same time. Right now, we’re facing the risks of coronavirus; dengue was another problem just days ago. We need to destroy the mosquito breeding grounds,” she said.

“You must make sure the mosquito menace does not take a toll on your popularity and reduce the number of votes. Despite being a small insect, the mosquito is quite powerful. You should find ways to keep the mosquito menace in check.”

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh took oaths at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

