Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the new mayors and councillors of Dhaka North and Dhaka South to ensure equal services for all citizens and alleviate their sufferings by controlling the mosquito menace.
Hasina made the call while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected public representatives on Thursday.
“You must make sure the mosquito menace does not take a toll on your popularity and reduce the number of votes. Despite being a small insect, the mosquito is quite powerful. You should find ways to keep the mosquito menace in check.”
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh took oaths at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.
