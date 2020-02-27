Home > Bangladesh

Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 08:41 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 09:53 AM BdST

Three people, including a child, have died in a fire in Dhaka’s Eskaton.

The blaze originated from the garage of a five-storey building on Dilu Road at 4am Thursday, according to Fire Service personnel.

Several others were injured in the fire.

Fire Service personnel arrived on the scene with nine units and tamed the flames in half an hour.

The rescuers found three people dead on the scene, said the Fire Service’s Control Room officer Ershad Hossain. The dead are yet to be identified.

