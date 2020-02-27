Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 05:16 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC has hiked retail electricity prices by Tk 0.36 or 5.3 percent to Tk 7.13 per unit, making the new rate effective from March.
The BERC announced the decision from a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday after holding a public hearing on a proposed increase in bulk electricity tariff.
The BERC hiked the wholesale prices of power by 8.4 percent to Tk 5.17 per unit. The cost of power transmission or wheeling charge has also been increased by 5.3 percent to Tk 0.29 per unit.
The government previously raised retail power prices by Tk 0.35 or 5.3 percent per unit in November 2017.
As a result, household prices of up to 75 units of electricity went up by Tk 15, 150 units by Tk 48, 250 units by Tk 90, 450 units by Tk 196, and the cost of 1,000 units increased by Tk 604.
Within two months of a hike in gas prices at the end of June last year, power distribution agencies began calling for the bulk power tariff to be raised. A public hearing on the proposals was subsequently held on Nov 28 last year.
At the hearing, the Bangladesh Power Development Board proposed increasing bulk electricity tariff by 23.27 percent per unit to trim its losses.
Dhaka Power Distribution Company, West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd, and Northern Electricity Supply Company also submitted proposals to increase retail prices, citing a rise in spending on three areas - operation and manpower, introduction of modern technology and equipment price hike.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
- Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors
- Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's flat burgled
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday
- No need to divide disciplines at SSC level: PM
- High Court bans two books for ‘hurting religious sentiment’
- President Hamid leaves Dhaka on 11-day visit to Uruguay, UK
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan