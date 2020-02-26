Two women killed in suspected hit-and-run near Mohakhali flyover in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2020 02:38 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 02:38 AM BdST
Two women have been killed in a suspected hit-and-run in front of the Setu Bhaban near Mohakhali flyover in Dhaka.
They could not be identified immediately. Police believe they are aged between 30 and 32.
The doctor declared them dead when they were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 1:15am on Wednesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia at the police outpost there.
A journalist told bdnews24.com from the site that the accident occurred after Tuesday midnight.
The two women were lying along with a scooter on the street. The two-wheeler has a “Press” sticker on it.
No identity card was found on them, Bachchu said.
It is presumed that the two were on the scooter and another vehicle hit it from behind before running away.
