Two killed in Demra motorcycle crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 01:04 PM BdST
Two motorcycle riders have died after the two-wheeler slammed into a tree in Dhaka’s Demra.
The incident took place in Demra's Konapara area after 12am on Wednesday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.
The dead men have been identified as 20-year-old Ashiq Ahmed, a student of Rokeya Ahsan College, and 21-year-old Sadim Rizvi. They both lived in the Dogair Bazar area.
The motorcycle hit a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle, Bachchu told bdnews24.com, citing locals.
The two were rushed to the hospital by pedestrians where the on-duty doctor declared Rizvi dead, he said. Ashiq died later during treatment.
The bodies are being stored in the hospital's morgue for autopsy, said Bachchu.
