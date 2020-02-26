Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in Demra motorcycle crash

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 01:04 PM BdST

Two motorcycle riders have died after the two-wheeler slammed into a tree in Dhaka’s Demra.

The incident took place in Demra's Konapara area after 12am on Wednesday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.

The dead men have been identified as 20-year-old Ashiq Ahmed, a student of Rokeya Ahsan College, and 21-year-old Sadim Rizvi. They both lived in the Dogair Bazar area.

The motorcycle hit a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle, Bachchu told bdnews24.com, citing locals.

The two were rushed to the hospital by pedestrians where the on-duty doctor declared Rizvi dead, he said. Ashiq died later during treatment.

The bodies are being stored in the hospital's morgue for autopsy, said Bachchu.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2 women die in Dhaka crash

Declare March 7 'Historic National Day': HC

Man to die for murder of mother in Kushtia

Two more Narayanganj gas fire victims die

Migrant workers mostly from Bangladesh wear masks as they enjoy a day off on a weekend in Singapore Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

Singapore's Bangladeshi workers have eyes on home

RAB seizes Tk 260m from AL leaders' home

Gas outage hits parts of Dhaka

Westin tight-lipped about Papia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.