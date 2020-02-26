President Hamid leaves Dhaka on 11-day visit to Uruguay, UK

A VVIP flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the president and his entourage members departed from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:35am on Wednesday, according to a Bangabhaban spokesman.

Hamid's wife Rashida Khanam and secretaries are accompanying him on the tour.

The head of state is scheduled to attend a programme in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo arranged for his Uruguayan counterpart Luis Lacalle Pou, who will take office on March 1.

He will later attend another programme in London to cap the trip.

The president is expected to return home on March 9, the spokesman added