No need to divide disciplines at SSC level: PM
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2020 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 04:46 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes there is no need to divide subject streams into science, arts and commerce for the students at the Secondary School Certificate or SSC level.
Hasina made the observation while distributing the ‘Prime Minister Gold Medal-2018’ among meritorious students from public and private institutions across Bangladesh on Wednesday.
“We divide the class based on streams from the ninth grade. It was probably started during the rule of President Ayub Khan in 1963. Since then, there have been instances where a student was denied the opportunity to pursue higher education in a subject of their choice for not studying science for two years,” she said.
“This is not the case in many countries. I don’t think this division is needed.”
Students should study all subjects at the SSC level, according to the prime minister. “It is better if the education stream is divided after the SSC level. This ensures that they get an opportunity to develop their talent. We need this system to keep pace with the modern times.”
The prime minister handed medals to 172 students in the event organised by the University Grant Commission.
She stressed the importance of creating a society based on technology and knowledge. “Nowadays, all subjects are based on science. We’re now talking about the fourth industrial revolution. We need to prepare our young generation with the requisite skills to flourish."
Bangladesh will be able to help other countries in the future if the country incorporates science and technology into its education system, she said.
