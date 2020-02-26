Home > Bangladesh

Fog halts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 10:40 AM BdST

River transport services along Daulatdia-Paturia route have been suspended due to dense fog on the Padma River.

About 200 vehicles were stranded at Daulatdia terminal after the authorities were forced to halt operations at 4:00am on Wednesday.

“Ferry crossings were disrupted due to poor visibility caused by the fog. The services will resume after the fog subsides,” said Abu Abdullah, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, Daulatdia terminal.

