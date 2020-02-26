Home > Bangladesh

Ferry operations resume along Daulatdia-Paturia route after five hours

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 12:23 PM BdST

Ferry services along the Daulatdia-Paturia route across the Padma River have resumed after a five-and-a-half hour disruption caused by heavy fog.

“Ferry crossings were halted at 4am on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by the fog,” said Abu Abdullah, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, Daulatdia terminal.
 
Normal services resumed at 9:30am after the fog subsided. Vehicles previously stranded at the terminal have started boarding the ferries again.
 
Fifteen ferries are currently in operation, said Abu.

