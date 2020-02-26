Drug suspect killed in Kushtia police 'shootout'
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST
A man with alleged ties to a series of crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Kushtia's Daulatpur Upazila.
The dead man, identified as Md Shahidul Islam, 34, was implicated in 14 cases, which include charges of drug peddling and possession of illegal firearms, according to police.
The incident took place in the Upazila's Bagoan village around 1:30am on Tuesday, said Daulatpur Police OC SM Ariful Rahman.
"We were informed that two gangs of drug traffickers were trading narcotics in the village. When police arrived on the scene, they opened fire on the law enforcers," said OC Ariful.
"Police retaliated, forcing most of the drug traders into a retreat. Later, Shahidul was found lying on the ground with bullet wounds."
Shahidul was rushed to Daulatpur Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, according to the OC.
Police recovered a gun, two bullets and 50 bottles of the banned Phensedyl cough syrup from the scene.
Shahidul's body has been sent to Kushtia Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fog halts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route
- Two women killed in suspected hit-and-run near Mohakhali flyover in Dhaka
- Four dead as SUV hits auto-rickshaw head-on in Laxmipur
- TIB says ACC goes tough on opposition, soft on ruling party
- HC orders govt to declare March 7 'Historic National Day'
- Death toll from Narayanganj gas fire hits five as two more lose battle for life
- Man sentenced to death for murder of his mother in Kushtia
- Singapore's Bangladeshi workers have eyes on home as coronavirus shakes community
- No gas supply in large parts of Dhaka for 12 hours
- RAB seizes cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
- AL discloses ‘scandalous’ stories to divert public attention: BNP on Papia, casino scam