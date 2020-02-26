Drug suspect killed in Kushtia police 'shootout'

The dead man, identified as Md Shahidul Islam, 34, was implicated in 14 cases, which include charges of drug peddling and possession of illegal firearms, according to police.



The incident took place in the Upazila's Bagoan village around 1:30am on Tuesday, said Daulatpur Police OC SM Ariful Rahman.



"We were informed that two gangs of drug traffickers were trading narcotics in the village. When police arrived on the scene, they opened fire on the law enforcers," said OC Ariful.



"Police retaliated, forcing most of the drug traders into a retreat. Later, Shahidul was found lying on the ground with bullet wounds."



Shahidul was rushed to Daulatpur Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, according to the OC.



Police recovered a gun, two bullets and 50 bottles of the banned Phensedyl cough syrup from the scene.



Shahidul's body has been sent to Kushtia Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy.