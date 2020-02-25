RAB seizes cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2020 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 11:54 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has seized a huge cache of cash and gold ornaments in a raid on another home of Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan – both leaders of the Awami League’s Gandaria wing, who were arrested over their alleged ties to the illegal casino business.
The drive on the house in Old Dhaka's Lalmohon Street was led by the RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam in the early hours of Tuesday.
The elite police unit discovered about Tk 200-250 million in cash stashed away in five vaults along with fixed-deposit receipts or FDR savings worth Tk 50 million at the house, according to the ASP.
The RAB also confiscated numerous casino equipment bearing the seal of Wanderers Club, added Faizul.
Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations on Sept 18 last year, was the vice-president of the ruling party's Gandaria Thana unit. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.
The absconding brothers were arrested from a building in Dhaka's Keraniganj on Jan 13 and implicated in seven cases. The CID is investigating four of these cases, involving charges of conducting illicit casino and gambling activities and money laundering.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB seizes cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Three die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Naogaon
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Four sentenced to death in Tangail killing
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rates at 9pc from Apr 1
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests