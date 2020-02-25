RAB seizes cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon

The drive on the house in Old Dhaka's Lalmohon Street was led by the RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam in the early hours of Tuesday.

"No one lives on the first floor of the five-storey building. Everything there seemed to have been left in a secured state. We found out about the house while looking into the two dozen homes of Enu and Rupon," said RAB-3's Additional Superintendent of Police ABM Faizul Islam.

The elite police unit discovered about Tk 200-250 million in cash stashed away in five vaults along with fixed-deposit receipts or FDR savings worth Tk 50 million at the house, according to the ASP.

"We are counting the banknotes found in the chests. It initially seems that the amount ranges between Tk 200 million and Tk 250 million. We've brought cash-counting machines to determine the quantity."

The RAB also confiscated numerous casino equipment bearing the seal of Wanderers Club, added Faizul.

Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations on Sept 18 last year, was the vice-president of the ruling party's Gandaria Thana unit. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.

The law enforcement subsequently recovered about Tk 50 million, 8kg of gold and six firearms in raids on the residences of the brothers and two others in Dhaka’s Gandaria.

The absconding brothers were arrested from a building in Dhaka's Keraniganj on Jan 13 and implicated in seven cases. The CID is investigating four of these cases, involving charges of conducting illicit casino and gambling activities and money laundering.