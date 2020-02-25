No gas supply in large parts of Dhaka for 12 hours

Supply will resume at 8pm on Tuesday, according to an official of the state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas.

Homes, businesses, industries and CNG refuelling stations in Monipuripara, Agargaon, Taltola, Shewrapara, Paikpara, West Kazipara, Pirerbag, Shyamoli, Mirpur-10 and nearby areas have been without gas from 8am.

"The gas supply had to be suspended as we are setting up connections to a few government residences in Agargaon. The situation will return to normal in the evening," said Mirza Mahbub Hossain, manager of Titas' PR wing.

The outage has brought untold sufferings to residents of the affected parts of the capital who were not prepared for it.

"I found out after waking up in the morning that I could not light the stove in my kitchen. I didn't hear the announcement regarding the gas shutdown. I hadn't prepared any meals for today," said Soniya Siddiqua, a resident of Shewrapara.