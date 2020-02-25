No gas supply in large parts of Dhaka for 12 hours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2020 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 12:33 PM BdST
Gas supply in parts of the Dhaka stretching from Farmgate to Mirpur-10 has been turned off for 12 hours as work is underway to install new connections at some government housing blocs in Agargaon.
Supply will resume at 8pm on Tuesday, according to an official of the state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas.
Homes, businesses, industries and CNG refuelling stations in Monipuripara, Agargaon, Taltola, Shewrapara, Paikpara, West Kazipara, Pirerbag, Shyamoli, Mirpur-10 and nearby areas have been without gas from 8am.
"The gas supply had to be suspended as we are setting up connections to a few government residences in Agargaon. The situation will return to normal in the evening," said Mirza Mahbub Hossain, manager of Titas' PR wing.
The outage has brought untold sufferings to residents of the affected parts of the capital who were not prepared for it.
"I found out after waking up in the morning that I could not light the stove in my kitchen. I didn't hear the announcement regarding the gas shutdown. I hadn't prepared any meals for today," said Soniya Siddiqua, a resident of Shewrapara.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB seizes cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Three die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Naogaon
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Four sentenced to death in Tangail killing
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rates at 9pc from Apr 1
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests