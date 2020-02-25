Home > Bangladesh

Man sentenced to death for murder of his mother in Kushtia

Published: 25 Feb 2020

A Kushtia court has sentenced a man to death for his role in the murder of his mother in Kushtia’s Daulatpur Upazila two years ago.

Kushtia's District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goshami handed down the verdict on Tuesday.

The convict Jewel Sarkar Rana, 28, was present in court when the verdict was pronounced.

Banera Khatun was murdered on Sep 23, 2018 following a family dispute, said Public Prosecutor Anup Kumar Nandi, citing the case dossier. She was bludgeoned to death with a spade, he added.

Afterwards, Jewel’s father Azizul started a murder case against him with Daulatpur Police Station. Police went on to arrest Jewel and submitted formal charges against him to court in the same year.

