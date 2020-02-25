HC orders govt to declare March 7 'Historic National Day'
Staff Correspondent, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 25 Feb 2020 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 05:04 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to issue a gazette declaring March 7 a 'Historic National Day'.
The authorities were also directed to erect murals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and Upazilas within Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader on Tuesday passed the order after an initial hearing of a writ petition on the matter.
The respondents were given a month to report back on the progress made in implementing the order.
The court also issued a rule asking why it should not order the authorities to include the history of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech in primary, intermediate and high school curricula.
